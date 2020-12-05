ST. LOUIS - On December 4, 2020, at approximately 5:53 PM, officers from the Country Club Hills Police Department responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 5500 block of Sunbury Avenue. Upon the officers' arrival, they located a male victim, approximately 30 years of age, within a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Country Club Hills Police Department requested assistance in the investigation. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

