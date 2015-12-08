Let Sievers Equipment Co. help you put packages under the tree for everyone on your Christmas List

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Come into our stores from Nov. 30th through Dec. 24th to receive 10% off your purchase of toys, clothes, tools and collectibles.

Looking for something in particular? We have a wide variety of items throughout our family of stores. Just ask! We can ship to any of our locations, free of charge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Plus, earn a Case IH Reward Card on qualifying purchases of Case IH branded toys made now through Dec. 31st. Spend $100-499.99 and receive $20 CIH Reward Card. Spend $500 or more and receive a $125 CIH Reward Card. See store for additional details.

Sievers is located at 406 Old Rt. 66 N. Hamel, IL 62046.

10% off excludes clearance items and employee discount.

Merry Christmas from everyone at Sievers Equipment Co.!

More like this:

Feb 15, 2024 - Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward: IDOT Conference Returns Feb. 21 And 22

Jan 9, 2024 - Red Cross, NFL Hosting Blood Drive With Chance To Win Vegas Super Bowl Trip

Feb 15, 2024 - Durbin, Marshall Announce Hawley, Reed As New Cosponsors, Growing Support For Credit Card Competition Act

Nov 15, 2023 - Edwardsville School District Notes Changing Demographics at Board Meeting

Jan 26, 2024 - February Is “Library Lovers Month” At Jerseyville Public Library

 