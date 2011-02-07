Alton, January 26, 2011: New Horizons Behavioral Health, PC recently opened their second location at 611 West Delmar in Alton. New Horizons has been serving clients since 2002 in their Edwardsville office. The new site will offer counseling services to children, adolescents, individuals and groups, as well as families and couples.

Several New Horizons’ therapists are specialized practitioners in the area of couples therapy. Trained as Certified Gottman Couples Therapists, New Horizons’ counselors utilize over 30 years of research through the Gottman method. To obtain this highly specialized certificate, three of New Horizons’ therapists studied directly under Dr.’s John and Julie Gottman in Seattle, WA.

In addition to individual, family and couples counseling, New Horizons also has therapists who specialize in providing counseling for children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral difficulties.

New Horizons’ mission is to provide high quality care, to serve their clients in a timely manner, and to help each person grow and accomplish specific goals in their lives.

New Horizons also offers a free anonymous online mood screening for depression and anxiety. For more information on the screening, clinicians, or services visit their website online at www.nhbh.com.

For further information, questions, or to schedule an appointment, please call Devon Neal, Intake Coordinator, at(618)466-9960 or (618) 659-8787.

