With some of the top pitching names no longer available or prices escalating on the free agent market, the St. Louis Cardinals and other teams may turn their attention elsewhere–namely, at Kenta Maeda, a top pitcher in Japan.

The Hiroshima Toyo Carp recently announced they will post their ace right-hander, who went 15-8 with a 2.09 ERA and won his second Sawamura Award as the best pitcher in Japan’s Central League.

“A guy who doesn’t really have the blow you away kind of stuff we’ve seen from Yu Darvish or a Mashiro Tanaka that who’ve come over from Japan recently, but a guy who’s got really good control, pretty good fastball command, and pretty solid stuff across the board,” shares Baseball America’s Ben Badler. “The fastball, it’s not going to light up the radar gun but it’s about average velocity–88 to 89 to 93, he’ll touch 94 with pretty good movement and he really knows how to locate that pitch too.”

In his career, Maeda has a record of 97-67 and has thrown 1509.2 innings in 217 starts with 28 complete games.

“His changeup was an above-average pitch for him,” continued Badler. “Was getting a lot of swings and misses for him. Using it to lefties and righties, so I think there were a lot of teams that were viewing him as somebody who could come in and be maybe a number-4 starter, but if he’s got that changeup working for him too along with the fastball, slider, and the command that he has, I think you’re going to see him being looked at as maybe a number-3 guy in the big leagues.”

Any MLB teams interested in negotiating with Maeda will need to post a fee–likely to be at the maximum $20 million. If a team comes to contract terms with the pitcher, Hiroshima keeps the posting fee in addition to the salary for Maeda. Teams that posted, but do not sign the pitcher will have the fee returned.

photo credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports