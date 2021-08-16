EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer opened its preseason Sunday night, defeating Memphis 3-1 at the Memphis Track and Soccer Complex.

"It was awesome to have a game against outside competition," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "They had a crowd there and it felt like the fall. It felt like a real season again."

The two teams played three 30-minute periods. Oskar Lenz led the Cougars with a goal and an assist. Kelby Phillips and Max Broughton also picked up goals. Jake Meier assisted on Lenz's goal, while Lenz picked up the assist on Broughton's goal, delivering a corner, which Broughton headed home. Jack Edwards and Alex Pontoni collected the assists on Phillips' goal.

Wassermann was pleased with where the Cougars are in their first

"The intangibles are really high with this group," he said. "This is a super-competitive group, and our work rate was phenomenal."

The Cougars will return home for their final preseason tune-up Saturday at Korte Stadium. SIUE will face IUPUI in a 7 pm game.

Players Mentioned

D 6' 1" 160 lbs Redshirt

M 6' 2" 150 lbs Junior

M 6' 2" 170 lbs Sophomore

M 6' 2" 175 lbs Junior

M 5' 8" 145 lbs Junior

F6' 1"155 lbsFreshman

