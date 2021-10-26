NASHVILLE - For the first time since 2014, SIUE women's soccer has won a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season crown, as the Cougars claimed a 3-0 win at Belmont on Sunday afternoon.

"It took a really focused gritty approach to come and play on the road against an opponent that wanted the same thing we did," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton following the match. "The players absolutely rose to the occasion."

The Cougars commanded the match for the majority of the contest, beginning in the 30th minute when Taylor Dolt buried the match's opening goal to put SIUE up 1-0. The Cougars doubled their lead in the 59th minute with a Maria Haro goal, and closed out the fixture in the 84th minute by completing her first brace of the 2021 campaign.

"To play 5 games in 10 days and go 5-0 with 3 shutouts says a lot about the heart and desire of this group," added Burton. "But now we're moving forward into the postseason and it will be time to refocus."

Due to the OVC tiebreakers, the Cougars have earned the Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Championship as the number two seed and will enter the tournament in the semifinal round. SIUE will play their semifinal on Friday, November 5th at 7 p.m. in Martin, Tennessee.

