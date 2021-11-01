EDWARDSVILLE – Oskar Lenz assured 14 SIUE seniors of a successful senior day Sunday, scoring at the back post just 18 seconds before the second overtime ended, giving the Cougars a 1-0 win over Loyola.

SIUE improved to 3-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play and 5-9-2 overall. Loyola slipped to 6-2-1 in the MVC and 9-4-1 overall.

Loyola attempted to clear the ball when Seth Korenek made a sliding play near the sideline, keeping the ball in play. Aaron Crabtree then lifted a long ball to the back post, where Lenz hit a bouncing half volley in under the crossbar for the winner.

"The boys deserved this one," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "They have battled for a full season and a lot of one-goal games haven't gone our way. That's a very good Loyola team. They are technical and talented, but I thought our guys created enough today to deserve the win.

"Full credit to Seth Korenek for sliding to keep that ball in play before Crabtree ended up crossing to Oskar," Wassermann added.

The Ramblers outshot the Cougars 18-10 and held a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal. Lenz had just two shots, both on goal, including a 25-yard strike in the 77th minute which forced Loyola goalkeeper Marcel Kampman to dive hard to his right to save.

"(Kampman) made a phenomenal save on the first one," Wassermann said. "Oskar struck that ball so perfectly. Oskar is a guy that has had some inconsistent play this year. I give him credit for sticking with it. He made a huge difference today coming off the bench and at the end of the day he got the goal he deserved."

SIUE goalkeeper Tor Erik Larsen made seven saves to pick up his second shutout of the year and third of his Cougar career.

Prior to the game, the Cougars recognized 14 seniors playing their final season for the Cougars.

"For us to win on senior day against a talented, strong Loyola team that beat us already this season says a lot for the leadership that these guys bring," Wassermann said. "I am very grateful for the time and energy that they have put into the program."

