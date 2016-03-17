Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

Cougars win home opener in extra innings

Eric Hess
March 17, 2016 6:06 AM March 17, 2016 10:26 AM
Listen to the story

 

SIUE freshman slugger Alyssa Heren

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball returned to Cougar Field for a successful home opener Wednesday, defeating Drake 5-4 in nine innings.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Freshman left fielder Alyssa Heren hit the top of the fence in right field to drive home Talisa Morton in the bottom of the ninth for her third game-winning RBI of the season.

Heren's bid for a walk-off home run was just an inch short.

"The red fence cap didn't help her with that," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery, whose team improved to 6-11.

"It felt good coming off the bat," said Heren. "I was literally sprinting around the bases as fast as I could at first."

SIUE right-hander Ashley Koziol picked up her third win of the season with three perfect innings of relief.

"She came in with a lot of confidence and a lot of poise," said Montgomery. "She threw a lot of first-pitch strikes, and that was huge."

Drake, 9-10, took the lead in the first inning off SIUE starter Baylee Douglass. Kennedy Frank hit a solo home run, and Kailee Smith doubled home Megan Sowa.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars didn't get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning with a four-run rally.

Haley Adrian drew a bases-loaded walk off Drake starter-loser Nicole Newman to break the shutout. Amy Hunt then blasted a Newman pitch to the fence in left-center field, clearing the bases with her first career triple to give SIUE a 4-2 lead.

"Amy came up big today and put us in a good position," said Heren.

"She's (Hunt) been struggling a little bit, but we tweaked her stance," said Montgomery. "She's a competitor so I'm happy she got that hit for us."

Drake battled back for single tallies in the fifth and sixth inning on RBI doubles by Frank and Tasha Alexander to send the game into extra innings.

It was SIUE's third extra-inning game of the season and the first win in extra innings.

"We've lost a lot of one-run ball games," said Montgomery. "Obviously, the kids played hard today so I'm happy for them that they got the win."

SIUE will look to keep the momentum going with the Ohio Valley Conference opener at Cougar Field. The Cougars face Austin Peay for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a 1 p.m. single game Sunday.

 


Alyssa Heren

Batting

Drake
2B: Frank, Kennedy; Smith, Kailee; Alexander, Tasha
3B: none
HR: Frank, Kennedy
SIUE
2B: Alyssa Heren; Haley Adrian
3B: Amy Hunt
HR: none
full stats

More like this:

2 days ago - Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Sports Round-Up: Calhoun Edges Notre Dame Catholic In Softball, Tigers Dominate Maroons, Triad Tops CM In Extra Time

Mar 4, 2024 - Cougars Hand Creighton Loss, Fall to Loyola in Eight Innings

2 days ago - Lucas Krebs Powers Tigers with Early Two-Run Homer, Milburn Strong On Mound As Edwardsville Stops Maroons 9-3  

Mar 11, 2024 - Ray's Shutout Helps Cougars to Split at Lindenwood

Mar 21, 2024 - Wednesday, March 20 Softball/Soccer Round-Up: Tigers Battle Back Against Piasa Birds, Calhoun Topples Alton

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
HOME  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2005-2024 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.