RICHMOND, Ky. – SIUE baseball snapped a three-game Ohio Valley Conference losing streak Saturday with a 7-3 win at Eastern Kentucky in the second game of a three-game series.

The Cougars got off to a quick start, knocking EKU starter Alex Hamilton (3-4) from the game with six runs on five hits over the first three innings.

"We spoke yesterday about having too much of a passive approach at the plate," SIUE Coach Danny Jackson said. "Today we came out extremely aggressive."

Alec Skender led off the game with a double before Logan Anderesen reached on an infield hit. Keaton Wright grounded reached on a fielder's choice when Andersen was forced out at second base. Wright advanced to second and Skender came in to score on an error by EKU shortstop Cole Warrenfeltz.

Dustin Woodcock tripled down the right field line to score Wright. Skyler Geissinger followed with a single to drive home Woodcock. Geissinger scored the fourth run of the inning when Jackson Layton grounded a ball to third and then reached on a throwing error by third baseman Mandy Alvarez.

Wright added an RBI double to score Andersen in the second inning to give SIUE a 5-0 lead. Aaron Jackson made it 6-0 with an RBI double to score Brock Weimer, who also had doubled earlier in the inning.

EKU chipped away with single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings. The Colonels got on the board with consecutive hits to start the third inning. Shea Sullivan picked up the RBI with a single. Warrenfeltz hit a one-out home run in the fifth inning. Ben Fisher picked up an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.

SIUE starter Jarrett Bednar (1-7) earned his first win of the season, allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out two.

"He came out and pitched like he had the lead," Jackson said of Bednar. "He pitched with confidence."

The Cougars took advantage of a pair of EKU mistakes to add a run in the seventh inning. Woodcock was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He scored from second on a throwing error after Jacob Stewart dropped down a sacrifice bunt.

Cougar reliever Brendan Miller earned the first save of his career with four scoreless innings in relief. He allowed just one hit and struck out two.

"B.J. was phenomenal again," Jackson said. "He is our go-to guy when out of the pen when we have the lead. He loves that role and he does a great job with it. It's great to see him succeed in that role."

Woodcock paced the Cougar offense. He was 3 for 4 with the RBI. Andersen and Weimer each had two hits.

Jackson said SIUE's defense was a bug factor in the win.

"Our defense was excellent," he said. "We turned three double plays and made some really good plays. Jacob Stewart made one of the best plays I've seen this year."

The Cougars and Colonels play the finale of the three-game set Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT.

"We've talked about playing for the moment," Jackson added. "We're going to enjoy each moment and keep our focus there."

