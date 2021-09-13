- The Cougars had a mission to maintain the momentum they built on Thursday night - they accomplished that against one of the region's top programs, handing the Evansville Purple Aces their first loss of the season in a 2-0 decision on Sunday afternoon.

SIUE firmly controlled the match in all aspects, leading in total shots (22-3), shots on goal (11-1), and corners (5-1). The Cougars got the scoring started in the 18th minute, as MacKenzie Litzsinger dribbled her way into the 18-yard box and confidently buried the ball into the bottom right corner of net to give SIUE a 1-0 lead. The Cougar attack would continue to click through the opening 45 minutes, taking 15 total shots and nine shots on goal to put the pressure on the Purple Aces.

The Cougars continued their commanding performance in the second half, as Lily Schnieders took a free kick and curved the ball around the five-player wall to double the SIUE lead. The stingy Cougar defense remained true to form in this match, as they have not allowed a goal in nearly 200 minutes. In that same time, the SIUE attack have outscored their opponents, 7-0.

Jensen Schoch played the full 90 minutes in goal, keeping her second consecutive clean sheet. Schnieders led all players in the match with six shots, with an impressive four of those shots finding the target. Schnieders accomplished this in under an hour of action, averaging more than one shot every 10 minutes. Emma Dutko and Maria Haro registered a pair of shots, as did Litzsinger and Matea Diekema .

"We had a very good start, imposing what we wanted to do more often, and that's what we need to be successful," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton following the match. "Great team effort."

The Aces, who entered Sunday's match ranked fifth in the Midwest region, will enter Missouri Valley Conference play on Friday, September 17 when they face Northern Iowa. Meanwhile, the Cougars will play one more nonconference match, travelling to the Lone Star State for a Sunday afternoon showdown at Texas. The match will be nationally televised on the Longhorn Network, marking the first time in the Division I era that the program has played in a nationally-televised contest.

