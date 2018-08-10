Previously: SIUE blanked Evansville 2-0 in their first exhibition match of the season Wednesday. The Cougars outshot the Aces 16-2 and earned seven corner kicks to Evansville's two.

Coach Burton's Thoughts: "It was a very positive first game to start us off. After getting settled, we started to see some of the things we've focused on in training. I was pleased with the quality of chances we created, and we played very solid defensively."

Immediate Impact: Freshmen Kayla Klipsch and Amanda DiNardo both had an affect on the Cougars' win over the Aces. Klipsch scored from 25 yards out, and DiNardo recorded an assist on SIUE's first goal.

Class in the Midfield: SIUE midfielders Andrea Frerker and Becca Jostes had impressive outings against Evansville. Frerker scored off an assist from a deflected DiNardo shot. She recorded three shots with two on goal. Jostes set up Klipsch's goal with a terrific pass from just outside the 18-yard box. Jostes collected a team-leading five shots.

Golden Goalies:Jensen Schoch and Kelli Fink each played 45 minutes in net for the Cougars against Evansville, combining on the shutout. Fink recorded the lone save for SIUE.

Scouting the Jaguars: IUPUI is coming off a 2017 season where they were crowned Horizon League Tournament champions and made an appearance in the NCAA tournament, falling to Notre Dame in the first round. They finished the season with a 14-6-3 overall record (6-2-1 Horizon). Valentine Pursey returns for the Jags for her sophomore season after being named to the Horizon League All-Freshmen Team. Pursey led the Horizon League in goals (13), game-winners (6) and total points (29).

Coaches Corner: "It's about taking a few more steps in progressing as a team," Burton added. "We know IUPUI is a good team coming off a successful 2017 season. It's about the progress we can make at this point, and we are looking forward to the challenge. We will know more about ourselves after this one."

