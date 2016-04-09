EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE baseball has altered its weekend schedule with Belmont in preparation for inclement weather.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Because of forecasted heavy rain Sunday, the Cougars will complete a three-game series with Belmont with a doubleheader Saturday at Simmons Baseball Complex. First pitch for the opener Saturday is set for 1 p.m. The series finale will immediately follow.

There is no game Sunday.

The Cougars (5-21 overall, 3-10 in OVC play) are looking for their first series win, after winning Friday in walk-off fashion. Belmont (16-13, 6-4) is trying to stop a two-game losing skid. 

More like this:

Apr 29, 2024 - McGivney Grad Daniel Gierer Earns Player of the Week Honors from the OVC

Today - Battery Dazzles In Rain-Shortened Grizzlies Win

3 days ago - Gateway Loses Home Series Against ThunderBolts, Plus More From Weekend

May 16, 2024 - Grizzlies Sweep Doubleheader In Evansville

Apr 30, 2024 - Joe Chiarodo: From The Pitcher's Mound To Outfield, A True Dual Threat!, He Is A Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of Month For Tigers

 