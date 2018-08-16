SIUE at Kentucky

Aug., 17 | 6:35 p.m. CT

Lexington, Kentucky

Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex

Previously: In the Cougars' two exhibition matches this season, they defeated Evansville 2-0 at home and drew 0-0 at IUPUI.

National Coverage: The match between SIUE and Kentucky can be seen live on the SEC Network +, ESPN app and ESPN +. Dave Baker will be on the play-by-play call with Stuart Pope on color.

Fresh Faces: The Cougars signed 10 new players for the 2018 season, including seven incoming from high school and three Division I transfers Tamia Cash (Mississippi State), Megan Keeven (Milwaukee) and Ashlin West (UIC).

Instant Impact: A number of newcomers have made immediate impacts for SIUE during its exhibition season including freshmen Kayla Klipsch, Amanda DiNardo, Keeven and Megan Danielson. Klipsch scored one goal from five shots, and DiNardo had an assist against Evansville while recording two shots during preseason play. Keeven and Danielson were named players of the match in their defensive positions for the Cougars in the two exhibition games.

Solid Start: Cougar midfielders Andrea Frerker and Becca Jostes have looked the part during the preseason. Frerker scored a goal against Evansville and had three shots (two on goal). In the two exhibition matches, Jostes recorded one assist and six shots, two on goal.

Golden Goalie: SIUE goalkeeper Jensen Schoch started both exhibition games in net. She did not give up a goal in 135 minutes of play.

Scouting Kentucky: The Wildcats are coming off an 8-12 (3-7 Southeastern Conference) season in 2017. Ian Carry is in his second season as the head coach of Kentucky. The Wildcats bring back their top three leading scorers from last season in Miranda Jimenez, Foster Ignaffo and Eva Mitchell. Jimenez led the team with 11 points (four goals, three assists) last season. Ignaffo was the team leader in assists with four while also scoring three goals.

Coaches Corner: "We aren't approaching this game different from any other," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said. "We are just trying to improve from the beginning of preseason training. They (Kentucky) definitely will be a step up in athleticism, but if we play like we have been, we should be good to go."

