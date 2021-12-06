

PEORIA – A seven-minute stretch at the end of the first half proved to be the difference Saturday as SIUE men's basketball fell to Bradley 80-55 at Carver Arena.

The Cougars dropped to 3-6 overall. Bradley improved to 4-5.

The game was close to start, with both teams taking modest leads. SIUE led by as many as five at 16-11 with 11:33 to play.

"Early on we got to the first couple of 50-50 balls," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "We got to the first couple of box-outs. We had some stops into transition and that's where we're successful."

What had been a tight game for the first 13 minutes, changed near the 7:00 minute mark in the first half. Shaun Doss, Jr. knocked down a pair of free throws to draw SIUE within a point at 23-22. From there, Bradley went on a 16-0 and finished the half on a 22-4 run to lead 45-26 at the break. The Cougars didn't hit a field goal for the final 7:19 of the period, scoring six points all at the free throw line.

"We got stagnant, and we weren't getting stops," Barone said. "We weren't able to move the ball very much. We had five assists in this game, and we missed three or four layups in the first half. It isn't just us making mistakes. They (Bradley) sped us up and they had a physicality around the rim that we struggled with."

SIUE connected on just 28 percent (9-32) of its shots in the first half, while Bradley knocked down 16-28 shots (57 percent) including hitting seven three-point shots in the half.

The Cougars shot just 28 percent for the game (16-58). SIUE was just 2-18 from three-point range but 21-26 at the free throw line.

Bradley cooled to just 42 percent from the field in the second half and finished 10-22 for the game from three-point range. The Braves outrebounded SIUE 39-35.

"You can't go on the road and have slow stretches and have just five assists throughout the game," Barone added.

Ray'Sean Taylor led SIUE with 22 points. It is the third 20-point game of his career. He was 3-8 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line. Doss was the only other Cougar in double figures with 14 points. He was 3-10 and also was 8-8 at the foul line.

Bradley had three players in double figures. Terry Roberts led the way with 17 points. He was 7-11 from the field with two threes. Jayson Kent had 13 points and was 4-6 from three-point range.

"They had the right guys taking and making shots," Barone said. "We wanted to limit those guys having those step-in opportunities."

Prior to the game, Bradley honored Barone's father Tony, Sr., who spent seven years as an assistant at Bradley.

"This place is special to the Barone family for so many reasons," Barone said. "There were a lot of 'remember when' stories. It is a special place for our family because of the people that are here."

After opening the season with eight games away from Edwardsville, SIUE returns home for three straight games at First Community Arena. The Cougars play host to Purdue-Fort Wayne Wednesday in a 7 p.m. game.

