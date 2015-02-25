PHOENIX, Ariz. – SIUE men's golf dropped 15 strokes off its round one score, but the Cougars failed to climb the leaderboard following Monday's second round at the Neville Kovacs Group Intercollegiate.

The Cougars combined for a 302 Monday and have a 619 overall. SIUE sits in 17th place of 17 teams after two rounds. Utah Valley leads the team competition with a 569. Gonzaga and Missouri are tied for second place with a 582 each. DePaul (583) and Utah Valley (584) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Article continues after sponsor message

Utah Valley's J.T. Timmons continues to lead the individual race. Timmons has a 36-hole total of 137.

For the Cougars, Taylor White and Dalton Charboneau lead the team with a combined 156. They are tied for 75th place. Mitchell Homb is tied for 84th with a 158. Danny Gorman has a 159 and is tied for 87th place. Parker Lawrence knocked 21 strokes off his score with a second-round 70. He is tied for 90h with a combined 161.

Colin McCarty, playing as an individual, fired a 69 Tuesday. He has a 36-hole total of 149 and is tied for 36th.

The Cougars will tee off for Tuesday's final round beginning at 7 a.m. central time.

More like this: