SIUE (3-6-2, 2-3 MVC)vs. Central Arkansas (8-3-0, 3-1 ASun)Tue., Oct. 12, 7 p.m.Bob Guelker Field / Korte Stadium

THE COUGARS: Play their final nonconference game of the year, playing host to Central Arkansas Tuesday night.

BACK IN THE VALLEY: After playing four seasons in the Mid-American Conference, SIUE officially returns to the Missouri Valley Conference, where the Cougars played as affiliate members from 2010-2016. SIUE won a pair of tournament championships, one regular season championship and amassed a record of 25-13-7 in the MVC.

LAST TIME: SIUE scored twice in the second half on its way to a 2-1 Missouri Valley win over Drake Saturday at Korte Stadium.

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars and Bears are facing off for the 14th time all-time. SIUE owns a 9-2-2 lead in the series. Seven of those meetings have been as Missouri Valley Conference opponents, when both were affiliates (2010-16).

FEAST OR FAMINE: SIUE has scored at least two goals in a game on five separate occasions.The Cougars have been shutout four times this season.



LEADERS: SIUE remains the the third-highest scoring team in the Valley with 17 total goals (1.55 avg.)The Cougars are third in total shots (113) and have generated the third most corners (43). Four SIUE players, Max Broughton , Pau Palacin , Mitchell Murphy and Alex Segura , are tied for fifth in the league with three goals each. Kelby Phillips and Oskar Lenz are tied for fourth with four assists apiece.

