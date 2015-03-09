TAMPA, Fla. – SIUE softball ran its winning streak to six games and finished the USF Under Armour Showcase a perfect 5-0 with a pair of wins Sunday.

The Cougars, 15-4, defeated Georgetown 8-2 in eight innings and blanked Bowling Green 3-0.

"We certainly didn't take the easy way, but a lot of different players certainly stepped up this weekend," said SIUE Head Coach Montgomery.

Jordan LaFave's game-tying home run in the top of the seventh led to SIUE's six-run eighth inning in game one as the Cougars defeated the Hoyas. Allison Smiley's three-run triple highlighted the big inning for the Cougars.

"I'm just trying to keep my confidence up and not let one at bat affect the next one," said LaFave.

Baylee Douglass picked up the pitching victory for the Cougars, which won its second straight extra-inning game.

"We're getting solid pitching, and that's giving us a chance to win," said Montgomery.

Good pitching is allowing the Cougar hitters an opportunity to make adjustments and score runs late, Montgomery added.

Haley Chambers came in and tossed her third shutout of the season against Bowling Green. Chambers said the extra-inning win against Georgetown propelled her.

"It gave me the momentum to go into the next game and get the job done," said Chambers.

Chambers struck out 11 and allowed two hits against the Falcons, 5-8.

"I didn't throw my best today, but I was able to get some movement on it, and that's what kept me in the game," Chambers said.

"We try to take the pressure off of her (Chambers)," said LaFave. "We know we're going to get a solid outing from her every time she gets in the circle."

Whitney Lanphier, who collected her first hit of the season yesterday after coming back from a preseason injury, belted her first home run of the season in the second inning against Bowling Green.

"Lanphier hit a two-run bomb to deep, deep center field," said Montgomery. "That's the biggest one I've seen in a while."

Montgomery said Lanphier's at bats have been limited since coming back from her injury.

"She (Lanphier) is an athlete, and she wants to be in the lineup," said Montgomery.

The Florida trip continues with two games Tuesday in Ft. Myers, Fla. SIUE battles Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m. CT followed by a 6 p.m. CT contest against Florida Gulf Coast.

