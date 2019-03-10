BOULDER CITY, Nev. – Grant Gavin earned his first career top-five finish and the Cougars notches their fourth top-10 finish this season, taking third place at South Dakota State's Jackrabbit Invitational.

SIUE combined for a 890 over 54 holes and finished by behind team champion James Madison (865) and second-place Texas State (889).

Grant Gavin tied for fifth overall at 219. He carded a season-low 69 in the second round. Brooks Jungbluth tied for 18th with a 223. Conor Dore tied for 26th with a 225. Kyle Slattery tied for 30th at 227. Will Starkey (232) tied for 51st.

Presley Mackelburg tied for 59th at 234. Albert Nilsson tied for 73rd at 239. Both Mackelburg and Nilsson are playing as individuals for the Cougars.

James Madison's Nacho Montero earned medalist honors at 13-under-par 203. Zach Smith of UC Santa Barbara is second at 211 (-5).

The Cougars have a quick turnaround, returning to the Midwest to take part in Missouri State's Twin Oaks Intercollegiate beginning Monday in Springfield, Mo.