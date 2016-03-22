Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Cougars fifth at Twin Oaks

March 22, 2016 5:50 AM
SIUE Head Coach Derrick Brown (center) and Conor Dore (right)

 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.Conor Dore is in the 12th place, three other SIUE golfers are among the top 25 and SIUE is in fifth in team competition after the first two rounds at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate.

Dore carded rounds of 75-72 and is tied with Western Illinois' Alex Templin for 12th place. Parker Lawrence, Kyle Slattery and Danny Gorman, who is playing as an individual, are among six players tied for 22nd place with a 151. Colin McCarty has a 153 and is tied for 31st. Brady Dixon has a 158 and is 51st.

The Cougars shot rounds of 299-301 and are fifth among 11 competing teams. SIUE trails fourth-place Western Illinois (596) by four strokes. Host Missouri State leads the team competition with a 582.  Central Arkansas is second with a 586. Valparaiso has a 588 and is in third place.

The final round gets underway Tuesday morning at Twin Oaks Country Club. 

