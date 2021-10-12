EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer fell in Ohio Valley Conference play for the first time this season, dropping a narrow 1-0 decision to the UT Martin Skyhawks on Sunday afternoon.

The match was highlighted by stellar defensive efforts for both squads, as neither side surrendered a goal for the first hour of action; however, the scoreless draw would not stand, as the Skyhawks struck on a masterful ball that snuck past the extended arms of Bella Henderson . A number of quality attempts for the Red & White would not come to fruition, as the Skyhawks claimed their fourth OVC victory and handed SIUE its first home defeat of the 2021 season.

"Disappointment today to not get a result," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton following the match. "We were not as good in the attack as they were defensively. Maybe that's simplified but it's true. So we'll take a look and see what we can do to improve that aspect of things.".

As a team, the Cougars registered 10 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Of those five shots on goal, Andrea Frerker was responsible for three of them. Henderson also notched a pair of saves on the day. In addition to Frerker's trio of shots, Lily Schnieders and Myah Diekema registered a pair of shots.

The Cougars, who fall to 5-5 and 2-1 in OVC play, will begin a grueling stretch of four matches in eight days when they head to the Bluegrass State for a Thursday afternoon fixture at reigning OVC regular season champions Murray State.

"We will turn the page on the result but be reading into what we lacked," added Burton. "We have another opportunity to compete in four days so we'll set our sights on improving and preparing."

