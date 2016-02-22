MOBILE, Ala. – SIUE dropped in its final game of the 2016 Mardi Gras Invitational as the Cougars fell 3-2 to Southern Mississippi at Jaguar Field.

The seventh inning provided most of the game's drama with SIUE taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh only to have Southern Mississippi counter with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Two of Southern Mississippi's runs were unearned with infield errors in the fourth and seventh inning.

"We've got to do a better job defensively," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "I'm not going to make excuses. We're playing some people out of position, and we've got to learn how to play it. We didn't have a good day on the infield. It boils down to continuing to get better and make pitches."

Southern Mississippi, 6-4, scored the game's first run in the fourth when Morgan McKeever reached on an error and later scored on a passed ball.

SIUE, 3-6, made its bid for victory in the top of the seventh when pinch hitter Talisa Morton singled and scored on a double by Allison Smiley. Maria Prete then gave the Cougars the lead with a pinch-hit single to left field that drove home Janie Smith pinchrunning for Smiley.

"They are doing a great job coming off the bench," said Montgomery. "They are focused. They have a great approach at the plate. Talisa was outstanding. Prete has been outstanding."

The Golden Eagles pressed in the bottom of the seventh with leadoff hits from Samantha Reynolds and Rachel Johnson. Reynolds would score on an errant throw to first by SIUE reliever Ashley Koziol. Johnson scored on a fielder's choice off a slow roller on the right side of the infield.

Koziol took the loss in relief of SIUE starter Baylee Douglass. Samantha Robles picked up the win for the Golden Eagles. Both teams finished the game with five hits.

"We have about a week and a half to get ready for our spring break trip," said Montgomery. "We're going to be putting in a lot of time, no doubt."

SIUE's next action is March 4-6 at the Spartan Invitational where the Cougars will play Valparaiso, US Upstate, Elon and Presbyterian. The Cougars also play a singles game March 8 at South Carolina and a doubleheader March 10 at Western Carolina.

