SIUE Cougars (13-10, 6-4 OVC)
vs. Morehead State Eagles (18-5, 9-1 OVC)
February 8, 9:00 p.m. ET
Johnson Arena
Morehead, Kentucky
  • Thursday's game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
  • SIUE is tied for fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference.
  • The Cougars finish the regular season with six of their final eight games on the road.
  • SIUE is fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense, allowing 68.0 points a game.
  • The Cougars have held 15 of 23 opponents under 70 points. They are 12-3 in those games.
  • In OVC play, the Cougars have the No. 3 defense at 66.0 points allowed.
  • SIUE was 15-30 from three-point range at Lindenwood Jan. 18, setting the school single-game record for three-pointers in a Division I game.
  • The 48 points scored by Morehead State Jan. 13 were the fewest allowed this year by the Cougars.
  • SIUE is second in the OVC in three-point percentage at 35.4 percent.
  • The Cougars average the second fewest turnovers in the league (10.6).
  • Ray'Sean Taylor is ninth all-time in scoring at 1,154 points.
  • Damarco Minor is second in the OVC in free throw percentage (87.4). That is good for No. 54 in the NCAA.
  • Minor is sixth in rebounding in the OVC at 8.0 rebounds a game.
  • Minor has six double-doubles this year, which ranks fourth in the OVC.
  • Shamar Wright is 10th in the OVC in scoring at 15.4 points a game.
  • Shamar Wright is No. 4 in career scoring at SIUE with 1,436 points.
  • Shamar Wright is SIUE's all-time leader in games played with 144.
  • Shamar Wright is fifth in SIUE career rebounds with 600.
  • Shamar Wright is one of three SIUE players with at least 1,000 points and 600 rebounds for his career.
  • Shamar Wright is No. 2 in career steals at SIUE with 160.
  • Lamar Wright is second in career games played at 133.
  • Lamar Wright has 878 points for his career which is 28th all-time at SIUE.
  • Lamar Wright is third in career blocks with 132.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Jan 2, 2024 - Shamar Wright Scores 21 In 78-70 SIUE Men's Victory Over WIU

Nov 30, 2023 - Men's Basketball Set for Road Test at Troy

Nov 13, 2023 - SIUE Men's Basketball on the Road for Mizzou

Jan 12, 2024 - SIUE Outlasts Southern Indiana

Nov 30, 2023 - Cougars Roll to Another Win Over Missouri Baptist

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.