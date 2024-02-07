Cougars Face First-Place Eagles on National Television
Joe Pott
February 7, 2024 11:49 AM
Listen to the story
SIUE Cougars (13-10, 6-4 OVC)
vs. Morehead State Eagles (18-5, 9-1 OVC)
February 8, 9:00 p.m. ET
Johnson Arena
Morehead, Kentucky
- Thursday's game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
- SIUE is tied for fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference.
- The Cougars finish the regular season with six of their final eight games on the road.
- SIUE is fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense, allowing 68.0 points a game.
- The Cougars have held 15 of 23 opponents under 70 points. They are 12-3 in those games.
- In OVC play, the Cougars have the No. 3 defense at 66.0 points allowed.
- SIUE was 15-30 from three-point range at Lindenwood Jan. 18, setting the school single-game record for three-pointers in a Division I game.
- The 48 points scored by Morehead State Jan. 13 were the fewest allowed this year by the Cougars.
- SIUE is second in the OVC in three-point percentage at 35.4 percent.
- The Cougars average the second fewest turnovers in the league (10.6).
- Ray'Sean Taylor is ninth all-time in scoring at 1,154 points.
- Damarco Minor is second in the OVC in free throw percentage (87.4). That is good for No. 54 in the NCAA.
- Minor is sixth in rebounding in the OVC at 8.0 rebounds a game.
- Minor has six double-doubles this year, which ranks fourth in the OVC.
- Shamar Wright is 10th in the OVC in scoring at 15.4 points a game.
- Shamar Wright is No. 4 in career scoring at SIUE with 1,436 points.
- Shamar Wright is SIUE's all-time leader in games played with 144.
- Shamar Wright is fifth in SIUE career rebounds with 600.
- Shamar Wright is one of three SIUE players with at least 1,000 points and 600 rebounds for his career.
- Shamar Wright is No. 2 in career steals at SIUE with 160.
- Lamar Wright is second in career games played at 133.
- Lamar Wright has 878 points for his career which is 28th all-time at SIUE.
- Lamar Wright is third in career blocks with 132.
