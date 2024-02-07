Cougars Face First-Place Eagles on National Television Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SIUE Cougars (13-10, 6-4 OVC)

vs. Morehead State Eagles (18-5, 9-1 OVC)

February 8, 9:00 p.m. ET

Johnson Arena

Morehead, Kentucky Thursday's game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

SIUE is tied for fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Cougars finish the regular season with six of their final eight games on the road.

SIUE is fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense, allowing 68.0 points a game.

The Cougars have held 15 of 23 opponents under 70 points. They are 12-3 in those games.

In OVC play, the Cougars have the No. 3 defense at 66.0 points allowed.

SIUE was 15-30 from three-point range at Lindenwood Jan. 18, setting the school single-game record for three-pointers in a Division I game.

The 48 points scored by Morehead State Jan. 13 were the fewest allowed this year by the Cougars.

SIUE is second in the OVC in three-point percentage at 35.4 percent.

The Cougars average the second fewest turnovers in the league (10.6).

Ray'Sean Taylor is ninth all-time in scoring at 1,154 points.

Minor has six double-doubles this year, which ranks fourth in the OVC.

Shamar Wright is 10th in the OVC in scoring at 15.4 points a game.

Lamar Wright has 878 points for his career which is 28th all-time at SIUE.

Lamar Wright is third in career blocks with 132.