Sophomore Star:MacKenzie Litzsinger returns for her sophomore season at SIUE after being named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team in 2017. As a true freshman, she appeared in all 19 games and was the second leading scorer with nine points (four goals, one assist). She recorded two game-winning goals during the 2017 season against Cal Poly and Eastern Illinois.

Midfield Maestro: Andrea Frerker will return for her sophomore season at SIUE after starting all 19 games as a true freshman in the midfield. She recorded four points (one goal, two assists) and 18 shots during the 2017 campaign.

Forward Partnership: Alongside Litzsinger will be senior forwards Ashlyn Walter and Avery Anderson. Last season, Walter played in all 19 games, making 18 starts. She scored two goals, including one game winner against Morehead State, while recording the third most shots on the team (25). In 2017, Anderson played in 18 games. She was tied for the fouth in points scored with seven (two goals, three assists).

Fresh Faces: The Cougars bolstered their roster with seven incoming freshmen from high schools, including Megan Danielson (Lake Orion, Michigan), Amanda DiNardo (Joliet, Illinois), Ashley Guardado (St. Louis), Lydia Harris (Chesterfield, Missouri), Kayla Klipsch (St. Louis), Katie Mahoney (Ada, Michigan) and Emma Varvera (St. Peters, Missouri).

Terrific Transfers: The Cougars picked up three Division I transfers in freshman Tamia Cash (Mississippi State) and Megen Keevan (Milwaukee) and sophomore Ashlin West (UIC). West was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team last season at UIC where she started seven games and recorded one goal and one assist for the Flames.

Scouting the Aces: Evansville had an overall record of 6-11 (2-5 Missouri Valley) during the 2017 season. The Aces are led by 11th- year Head Coach Krista McKendree. They will be returning their second leading scorer from last season in sophomore Jaymee-Lee Hunter. Hunter scored 11 points (four goals, three assists) while recording 15 shots last season. Sara Osinski, Evansville's top assist leader (5) from the 2017 season, will be returning for her senior season.

New Coach on the Block: Alexis Smith joined the SIUE women's soccer coaching staff as an assistant coach in the spring of 2018. Smith comes to SIUE from Bowling Green where she was an assistant coach for the women's soccer team in 2017. She also played goalkeeper for the Falcons during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

