Cougars enjoy big move on Day Two at OVC

April 27, 2016 6:10 AM
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – SIUE men's golf took 21 strokes off its first round score and moved from 11th to 8th after round two of the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference championship completed Tuesday at the Fighting Joe at the Shoals.

The Cougars have a total of 607 after shooting the fourth lowest round of the day.

Freshman Kyle Slattery continues to lead SIUE. Slattery has back-to-back rounds of 74. His 148 is good for a ninth-place tie. Fellow freshman Conor Dore was one of the biggest movers of the day, Dore shaved 11 strokes off his round one total, shooting a 69 (-3) in the second round. He shot the second-lowest round of the day and was one of just three golfers to record a round in the 60s. He has a 149 total, which is tied for 17th.

Danny Gorman and Parker Lawrence are tied for 40th. Each have a 156. Gorman equaled his opening-round score with a 78 Tuesday while Lawrence was eight shots better on day two, shooting a 74. Brady Dixon shot 76, dropping six strokes from his first-round score. He is tied for 48th with a 158.

SIUE will pair with Tennessee Tech and Austin Peay for the final round Wednesday. They will tee off beginning at 8:50 a.m.

