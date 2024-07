EDWARDSVILLE - A potent offensive attack proved to be the difference on Saturday afternoon, as SIUE volleyball earned its first home Ohio Valley Conference win of the season in a 3-1 triumph over Belmont.

The opening set saw an outstanding attacking effort from the Cougars, hitting a match-high .379 on the day; however, a number of unforced SIUE errors saw the Bruins side out at nearly 70 percent and helped the visitors claim the first frame. The second set saw both squads trade points, as neither side could gain an edge. Both SIUE and Belmont sided out at over 60 percent, the first time that has happened in any set this season. Despite requiring extra points, the Cougars had enough in the tank to earn a second-set victory. From then on, the SIUE defense would show just how formidable they can be, holding the visiting Bruins to hitting just .200 in the third set and .000 in the fourth to claim the match.

Individually, the Cougars were led by a season-best outing from Annie Ellis , who registered 11 kills and hit for an impressive .562 in the win. Ellis also added an error-free four total blocks in the contest. Alyse Drifka returned to form in the contest, earning her eighth double-double of the season with a 10-dig, 18-assist performance. Julia Treichel and Savannah Christian also notched tremendous outings, each registering 10 kills. True freshman Ainsley Ranstead also demonstrated her skill on the outside, notching eight kills and hitting for .278 on the day.

