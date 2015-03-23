MADISON, Ill. – SIUE women's golf came up on the short side of a battle of SIU golf programs. SIU Carbondale won Sunday's dual match 289-311.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Salukis' Kris Grimes earned medalist honors with a 71.

Madison Frerking and Alison Gorman each scored a 77. Ashton Stair finished with a 78.Brittney Jostes scored a 79. Molly Marcum finished with an 82. Heather McDaniel, who competed as an individual finished at 83.

SIUE will be back in action at SIU Carbondale's Saluki Invitational March 29-30.
 

More like this:

Aug 2, 2023 - Former SIU President Glenn Poshard to Promote New Book at SIUE 

Jun 15, 2023 - SIU School of Dental Medicine Recognizes Scholarship Recipients 

Jun 5, 2023 - SIU School of Dental Medicine Confers Degrees Upon 56 Graduates 

Jul 20, 2023 - SIU System Leaders Get High Marks From Board Of Trustees

May 19, 2023 - SIU School of Dental Medicine Students Excel on National Board Dental Exam

 