Cougars Drop Dual to Salukis
SIUE Athletics
March 23, 2015 4:03 PM
Listen to the story
MADISON, Ill. – SIUE women's golf came up on the short side of a battle of SIU golf programs. SIU Carbondale won Sunday's dual match 289-311.
The Salukis' Kris Grimes earned medalist honors with a 71.
Madison Frerking and Alison Gorman each scored a 77. Ashton Stair finished with a 78.Brittney Jostes scored a 79. Molly Marcum finished with an 82. Heather McDaniel, who competed as an individual finished at 83.
SIUE will be back in action at SIU Carbondale's Saluki Invitational March 29-30.
