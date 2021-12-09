EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE picked up its fourth win of the season in dominating fashion, defeating Purdue Fort Wayne 80-59 Wednesday night at First Community Arena.

The Cougars raced out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back in improving to 4-6 overall and 2-0 at home this season. Purdue Fort Wayne fell to 4-5 and 0-3 on the road.

Collectively, SIUE enjoyed its best offensive night, scoring a season-high 80 points while knocking down a season-best 52 percent of its shots. The Cougars connected on 33 baskets, also a season best. SIUE moved the ball to the tune of 21 assists, which is second most in a game this season. The Cougars pounded the Mastodons inside, racking up 40 points in the paint.

"We came out with such a good attitude of sharing the ball today," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "I thought we jumped on them early. DeeJuan made a couple threes, but it was because the ball was moving. They implemented what we asked them to do, and they did a really good job of that."

Ray'Sean Taylor's career-best 25 paced four Cougars in double figures. Taylor was 12-23 from the field and pulled down eight rebounds while adding six assists.

Shaun Doss, Jr. scored 14 points, DeeJuan Pruitt added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Courtney Carter scored 12 points and hauled in a career-high 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his career. Carter added four assists and didn't commit a turnover.

"We came into the game with a scout plan that was on point," Pruitt said. "Our goals were to just rebound, play good defensively and push the ball in transition and just play together."

SIUE outrebounded Purdue Fort Wayne 45-28, including pulling in 13 offensive rebounds and scoring 14-second chance points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars shot 60 percent (18-30) from the floor in the first half and held a 46-29 lead at the break.

The Mastodons made a push to start the second half, scoring the first nine points in the period to trim the Cougars' advantage back to eight.

Doss then scored the next seven straight points, and nine of the game's next 11 points to push SIUE's lead out to 16 points.

"They made a little run because they're a well-coached team and they're a very good team," Barone said. "And in that little stretch, Shaun Doss did a great job. I was proud of our defensive effort, and I was proud of how we shared the ball tonight."

It was 62-48 SIUE following a steal and a basket for Purdue Fort Wayne with 9:26 left when the Cougars made another 9-0 run to lead by 23 (71-48) with 6:05 left. Taylor gave the Cougars their largest lead at 76-52 with an offensive rebound and a two-hand dunk at 4:35.

SIUE held Purdue Fort Wayne to just 28.8 percent (17-59) from the field. Deonte Billups scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Mastodons.

"Defensively, I thought our length and our activity and ability to play through our mistakes made up for those mistakes," Barone added. "Instead of just stopping and going 'man, they got us', we had a rotation and an extra guy flying at the ball."

SIUE remains home to face Kansas City Sunday at First Community Arena. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

More like this: