STILLWATER, Okla. – SIUE men's and women's cross country closed out its season at the 2023 NCAA Midwest Regionals on Friday morning at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women's 6K opened competition at 10:30 a.m. followed by the men's 10k at 11:30 a.m.

Junior Kaitlyn Walker paced SIUE in the women's 6K, finishing 190th overall at 23:58.3. Freshman Mia Loafman followed Walker at 214th, crossing the finish line at 24:36.3. Senior Natalia Rodriguez took 221st at 25:06.5 while junior Caroline Gwaltney earned 224th at 25:28.9. Anna Keller (225th/25:38.1) and Alexis Fisher (228th/25:51.6) rounded out the women in the 6K.

Senior Roland Prenzler paced the Cougars in the 10K, earning 114th overall at 32:50.1. Spencer Hielkema took 150th at 33:28.1 while junior Tyler Guthrie placed 182nd at 34:31.9. Zach Walters crossed the finish line at 34:39.4. Junior Jackson Edwards followed Walters at 35:49.2 for 193rd. Blake Panagos (195th/35:58.7) and Cameron Woodard (196th/36:05.6) rounded out SIUE in the men's 10K.

