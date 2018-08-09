EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer cruise to a 2-0 win over Evansville in their first exhibition match of the season.

The Cougars outshot the Aces 16-2 and had seven corner kicks to Evansville's two.

SIUE started the scoring in the 26th minute with an Andrea Frerker goal off a deflected shot from Amanda DiNardo.

Right before half in the 44th minute SIUE scored off a cracking long shot from Kayla Klipsch. The assist was credited to Becca Jostes.

Jostes recorded five shots on the night with Frerker recording three.

Jensen Schoch played the first half in net for the Cougars, recording one save. Kelli Fink subbed in goal in the second half.

The Cougars will travel to face IUPUI in their final exhibition match on Saturday at 2 p.m.

SIUE will get their regular season started with a matchup at Kentucky Aug. 17.

