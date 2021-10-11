EDWARDSVILLE – Alex Pontoni came off the bench to score the eventual game-winning goal Saturday as SIUE men's soccer captured a 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Drake at Korte Stadium.

Pontoni scored in the 75th minute from 17 yards out and put SIUE up 2-0 at the time.

"This is only his second game back from injury," said SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann. "I'm so happy he got a goal to reward himself with the training and work he has done."

The Cougars improved to 2-3 in the MVC and 3-6-2 overall.

"Any win in this conference is a good win," noted Wassermann. "These are tough, tough matches, and Drake never back down until the final whistle."

Drake, 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the MVC, scored its only goal in the 76th minute by Bradan Allen.

"I was really happy with our guys' effort and decision-making at the end of the game, especially the last five minutes," said Wassermann.

A set piece led to SIUE's first goal of the game by Mitchell Murphy from Oskar Lenz at 60:07.

"Pau Palacin also was a monster up front tonight," Wassermann said of the Cougar forward. "He didn't get rewarded with a goal, but he did a lot of work to tire that back line out."

SIUE outshot the Bulldogs 13-6, including two from Palacin.

Wassermann was pleased with his bench.

"I was really happy with some guys who came off the bench like Seth Korenek," said Wassemann. "He gave us a boost. We need all the depth on this team. Guys who don't necessarily get the reward sometime, they are pushing every day in training and Seth is a perfect example. He never backs down and was a huge boost for us in the game tonight."

