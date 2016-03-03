Cougars battle Bears in Springfield

SIUE (0-6) vs.

Missouri State (6-1)

Fri., March 4, 3:05 p.m.

Sat., March 5, 2:05 p.m.

Sun., March 6, 1:05 p.m.

Hammons Field

Springfield, Missouri



EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball is back on the road for a three-game series at Missouri State beginning Friday at Hammons Field.

The Bears lead the all-time series 22-20. The last time the two teams faced off came during the 2012 season. Missouri State won two of three from SIUE in that series.

This weekend marks the second time this season the Cougars have matched up against a ranked opponent. The Bears, 6-1, are ranked No. 12 according to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Top 25.

SIUE (0-6) is in search of its first win of the year, dropping three-game road series to No. 2 Louisville and Memphis. Senior first baseman Keaton Wright leads the team with a .316 batting average and two home runs. Sophomore outfielder Dustin Woodcock leads the Cougars with two doubles and four RBIs.

Ryan Daniels leads the pitching staff with a 3.38 earned run average after one appearance. Ryan Agnitsch has made three relief appearances for the Cougars and has a 4.76 ERA. Brendan Miller has a team-high seven strikeouts in just 5.2 innings of work. Jarrett Bednar and Conner Buenger each have tossed nine innings to lead the team.

Missouri State has won three straight games. The Bears swept a three-game series with Central Arkansas to open the season before winning two of three at a tournament where Missouri State defeated fellow Ohio Valley Conference foe Austin Peay.

Infielder Jake Burger leads the bears with a .500 batting average (16-32), five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Righthander Sam Perez leads the team with a 2.19 ERA, four appearances and 14 strikeouts.

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Fri: SIUE RHP P.J. Schuster (0-1) vs. MSU LHP Jordan Knutson (1-1)

Sat: SIUE RHP Conner Buenger (0-2) vs. MSU LHP Jake Lochner (1-0)

Sun: SIUE RHP Jarrett Bednar (0-2) vs. MSU RHP Dylan Coleman (2-0)