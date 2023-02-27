Next Game:

MONROE, La. – SIUE baseball used a four-run sixth inning to erase a four-run deficit. The Cougars went on to an 8-5 win Sunday over Louisiana-Monroe for a their second consecutive weekend series win.

SIUE improved to 5-2. ULM dropped to 4-4.

"It was a gritty win," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We showed a lot of fight after a very slow start."

The Warhawks scored three times on four hits in the first inning against SIUE starter Teague Conrad. ULM added a run in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0.

Conrad worked into the fifth allowing the four runs on seven hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

"He did a nice job of settling in after the rough start," Lyons said of Conrad.

The Cougars pulled even with a four-run, five-hit sixth inning. Avery Owusu-Asideu drove home two runs with a double while Josh Ohl and John Stallcup each drove home runs in the inning. Brady Bunten singled to drive in Chase Bloomer in the seventh to give the Cougars their first lead of the day.

Brennan Orf drove home a run on a fielder's choice and Ole Arntson singled in a run in the eight to extend the Cougar lead to 7-4.

It was 7-5 in the ninth when Owusu-Asiedu came in on a fielding error for the final run.

Taylor Bruninga, Garrett Helsel and Zeus Ponder combined for 4 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just a single run. Helsel earned the win, working 1 2/3 innings. He allowed the run on three hits. Ponder allowed one hit over the final two innings for his third save of the year.

"Those guys answered the bell out of the bullpen again," Lyons added.

Owusu-Asiedu led the way at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Orf and Drew Mize had two hits apiece. The Cougars outhit the Warhawks 13-11.

SIUE will play its first home weekend series when Western Illinois comes to Edwardsville for a four-game series beginning Friday.

