Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021

First Kick: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Korte Stadium, Edwardsville, Ill.

All-Time Series (SIUE Streak): SEMO leads 8-5-3 (W1)

Last Meeting: Apr. 17, 2021 (SIUE def. SEMO, 2-1) | 2020 OVC Championship Final, Murray, Ky.

WHERE WE'RE AT: Just 48 hours removed from their 2-0 win at Eastern Illinois and just 96 hours from their 5-0 win over Austin Peay, SIUE women's soccer returns to the Korte Stadium pitch for the final time this regualar season when the Cougars host SEMO. Thursday's contest is a rematch of the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Championship match, which saw Kayla Klipsch net an overtime penalty kick to send the Cougars to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship in North Carolina.

LAST TIME OUT: After a pair of losses to tough OVC opponents in UT Martin and Murray State, the Cougars have bounced back with a newfound sense of determination - in its past two matches, SIUE has outscored its opponents 7-0.

SCOUTING THE REDHAWKS: The Southeast Missouri Redhawks have struggled this season, currently tied for seventh place in the OVC standings and sitting at 5-8-1 overall (2-3-1 in OVC play). The Redhawks were picked to finish third in the OVC and are led by Preseason Player to Watch Lauren Welker.

Article continues after sponsor message

LOCAL FLAIR: Coach Burton has recruited and retained talented student-athletes from throughout the Metro East and Greater St. Louis regions. Of the 33 student-athletes on this season's roster, 21 hail from Greater St. Louis - this includes five who came to SIUE from a county in the Metro East region.

ACCOLADES: Lily Schnieders notched the OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week award for the week ending October 18. Schnieders, who earns her second such honor of the 2021 campaign, netted two goals and had one assist in the Cougars' two matches this week. Schnieders also scored the game winner in SIUE's 5-0 win over Austin Peay on Sunday. She finished the week with three shots on goal. Schnieders currently ranks first or second in the OVC in all offensive statistical categories, the only such player in the conference.

RETURNERS: The Cougars return all but two starters from last season's OVC champion squad, and bring back all three goalkeepers from Spring 2021. Highlighting the returning Cougars are OVC Forward of the Year MacKenzie Litzsinger , All-OVC and United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Second Team selection Lily Schnieders , and OVC All-Newcomer selection Matea Diekema .

NEW FACES: The Red & White welcome eight newcomers to the program, six of whom hail from the Greater St. Louis area. Included in this class are sisters Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Nichols (O'Fallon, Mo.), who join Matea and Myah Diekema as the only known pair of sisters playing in the same Division I soccer program.

SEASON 40: SIUE plays its 40th season of intercollegiate women's soccer in 2021. Hundreds of student-athletes have donned the Red & White on the pitch, helping the Cougars become the winningest Division I women's soccer program in the state of Illinois and leading SIUE to eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

More like this: