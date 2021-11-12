- SIUE tennis Head Coachannounced the addition of two student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program in the 2022-23 academic year. Signing NLIs with the Cougars are Amelia Gorman (Bethel Park, Pa.) and Margaux Guibal Britt (Collierville, Tenn.).

"I am pumped to add Amelia and Margaux to the Cougar family," said Albertsen. "Both come from tremendous tennis backgrounds and carry high level playing experience that should allow them to hit the ground running in the Fall. Both players will help keep the momentum going and make our team stronger."

Amelia Gorman hails from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. Gorman is a two-time sectional champion, a two-time WPIAL champion, and a runner-up in the 2020 Pennsylvania State Championship. Gorman is ranked as a three-star recruit by TennisRecruiting.net.

From Coach Albertsen...

"Amelia immediately fit exactly what we are looking for on and off the courts with our team. She has achieved tremendous success at the high school level in Pennsylvania and competed very well on the national stage. I like her well-rounded singles game and have been impressed by her doubles results and confidence. I believe we have another hidden gem in Amelia, who will continue to grow and make a big impact on our lineup and program."

From Amelia...

"When I got there and we were walking around, I just thought it felt like home. The town seemed similar to where I'm from, and it felt very homey. I really liked how the team was like a family, and the way the coaches worked together during practice. I can't wait to be a Cougar!"

Margaux Guibal Britt hails from Collierville, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis. Guibal Britt has been ranked as high as #101 in national rankings and is listed as a four-star recruit by TennisRecruiting.net. Guibal Britt guided Collerville High School to Tennessee state tournament appearances in each of the previous three seasons, securing the state's Most Improved Player award in 2019. Guibal Britt is also a three-time member of the Tennessee Southern Cup and Southern Zonal team and has multiple blue chip and five-star victories to her credit.

From Coach Albertsen...

"Margaux is a tremendous competitor who will bring a ton of passion and energy to our team. Her experience on teams and the national level make her a perfect fit for college tennis and the Cougars. In watching her play and train, I love how she is able to mix up her game and create challenging matchups for her opponents. I am very excited to see the immediate impact Margaux will have in both singles and doubles."

From Margaux...

"The campus is so pretty. I love the trees and greenery scattered around campus. I also love how spacious it is: not too big and not too small. It is the perfect size for me."

"The tennis team was the biggest thing that stood out to me. The girls had a sort of comradery I have never seen before. They are all best friends. They made me feel included right away and I clicked with them. I can't wait to be a part of the team. There is a lot of talent on the team, and I can't wait to see everything we will accomplish."

