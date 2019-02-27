Cougar Softball Classic Set for This Weekend Is Called Off Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball Interim Head Coach Jessica Jones announced today that the weekend's Cougar Classic has been cancelled. Due to current field conditions and the anticipated weather forecast, the games will not be played at Cougar Field. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Next up for the Cougars is the Hawaii Spring Fling in Honolulu, Hawaii, where the Cougars will face off against California, Hawaii and Utah March 9-11. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip