Cougar Softball Classic Set for This Weekend Is Called Off
February 27, 2019 11:49 AM
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball Interim Head Coach Jessica Jones announced today that the weekend's Cougar Classic has been cancelled.
Due to current field conditions and the anticipated weather forecast, the games will not be played at Cougar Field.
Next up for the Cougars is the Hawaii Spring Fling in Honolulu, Hawaii, where the Cougars will face off against California, Hawaii and Utah March 9-11.