BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - A Cougar freshman has been named to an All-Conference squad for just the second time in the Division I era of SIUE tennis, as Jordan Schifano's stellar debut season at SIUE has been recognized by the head coaches of the Ohio Valley Conference as worthy of a spot on the six-member All-OVC Second Team.

The Cedarburg, Wisconsin, native turned in one of the most dominant freshman campaigns in program history this spring, starting her collegiate career on a nine-match winning streak in singles play and finishing the 2021 season with a 13-3 singles record. Schifano also notched six victories in doubles play, pairing with Jill Lambrechts on the No. 1 court for three of those wins and joining forces with Callaghan Adams in her other three.

"This is a tremendous honor for Jordan," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen following the announcement. "She had a great season as a freshman and competed at a high level in every single match. I'm really excited to see her game continue to get stronger and reach even higher levels as a Cougar."

Schifano is the second Cougar to be named to an All-OVC squad in Albertsen's tenure as Head Coach and the first true freshman to earn the honor since SIUE's inaugural season as a full member of the Ohio Valley Conference in 2013.

