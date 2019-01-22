EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Cougar Fest: Merchant and Volunteer Fair connected area businesses and non-profit organizations with students on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Students learned about the products and mission of area merchants, and engaged with representatives about volunteer opportunities.

“We’ve benefited from large groups of SIUE volunteers, as well as individuals who consistently give back through their involvement in our activities and events,” said Taylor Justice, volunteer and events coordinator at Beverly Farm. “We attend Cougar Fest every year. We’ve found that SIUE students are looking for opportunities to make a difference. They want to spend their time in meaningful ways.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Cougar Fest’s entertainment, giveaways and prize drawings offered the perfect break for students between classes. Sophomore elementary education major Shauney Burns, of Chicago, visited with multiple non-profits and businesses.

“It’s nice that these businesses come to us on campus,” Burns said. “It’s a great way for them to get resources in the form of volunteers and for students to gain resources, as well.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

See video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=paa6RTfwWjs

More like this: