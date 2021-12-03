Cougar Clash Returns to First Community Arena Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE – Six NCAA Division I teams are set for action Saturday at First Community Arena.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Cougar Clash features host SIUE along with Bellarmine, Brown, Little Rock, Northern Illinois and Wisconsin in a tournament format. Each school will be allowed a maximum of 15 wrestlers to fill the 10 weight classes.
The first matches in the double-elimination tournament start at 10 a.m.
Below is SIUE's lineup. The brackets will be available Saturday morning.
SIUE Lineup
125-Matt Malavsky
125-Tommy Dineen
141-Saul Ervin
157-Max Kristoff
165-Cardi Wilson
174-Kevin Gschwendtner
184-Sergio Villalobos
197-Ryan Yarnell
197-Austin Andres
285-Colton McKiernan
285-Aric Bohn