COTTAGE HILLS - Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance performed their last show on March 15, 2020, before having to shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Since then the building that was used by the alliance, Mystical Journeys of Alton, has since shut down permanently and they lost where they had been the past three years. The alliance returns with shows in late April and early May.



“We had been looking for a new place to wrestle with a few potential spots but couldn't make any of them work out. But now, a little over a year later, we will be returning full time as of April 25, 2021," Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance spokesperson Josh Dillinger said.

Their returning show, CHWA Presents: From The Ashes, will be held at 3429 Camp Jackson Road in Centerville, Illinois. Then on May 2, 2021, the weekly tapings of Sunday Night Assault will resume at a brand new home 127 West MacArthur Drive Cottage Hills, Illinois.

Their returning show will have several big matches with a lot of belts up for grabs. They will have a golden opportunity with a chance to win the ability at any point to request a match for the CHWA World Champion belt.

The show has a 10-man Battle Royal for the US Championship belt where 10 wrestlers will enter and one will stand in the center with the belt. The CHWA Tag Team Champion belts are up for grabs and the former champions Bulletproof is calling out anyone who wants a match to come out so Bulletproof can win the belts back.

The first-ever CHWA Women's Division Champion will be crowned in a four-way match between Ashlyn Alexander, Ema Urie, Madi Exodus, and Sofia Sombra. Finally, the main event of the night will be a match for the CHWA World Champion Title between the current World Champion Johnny Banks and Bethalto's own PT Beckham.

