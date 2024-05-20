COTTAGE HILLS - A 30-year-old Cottage Hills woman perished from injuries after a fatal vehicle accident on 8th Street in East St. Louis on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Kandice Marie Spink (Smith) was the victim of the accident in East St. Louis.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr., released the woman’s name today.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police are investigating the accident. No other details have yet been released.

Kandice was described by a friend as “a young, caring, beautiful woman with a full life in front of her."

The funeral and visitation for Kandice was on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Paynic Funeral Home.

