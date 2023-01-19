Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Rosemarie A. Baker, 26, of Cottage Hills, faces the above charge. Article continues after sponsor message Bethalto Police said today that at 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, a Bethalto officer observed and stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Washington County, Illinois, in the driveway of 16 Ray Street, Cottage Hills, Illinois. Baker was taken into custody as the driver of the vehicle, while an unknown male passenger fled on foot. Officers from Bethalto, East Alton, Wood River, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police responded and attempted to find the subject who fled the stolen vehicle, but were unable to locate him. At the time of the posting, Baker was being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond, which was set by the Honorable Judge Amy Maher on the charge. It is important to know that Baker is innocent of the charge(s) noted in this post until proven guilty in a court of law. The issuance of a charge(s) or a warrant are based solely upon probable cause and are not proof of guilt. The information provided is a public record aimed to keep our community informed of this agency’s activities and the offenses being investigated within its jurisdiction. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip