ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Rosewood Heights and other area fire departments responded quickly to a serious fire in the 400 block of California in the community early Friday morning and two at home were quickly transported to the hospital.

The mutual aid fire call came in around 12:20 a.m. Friday. A father and son were both taken from the scene, Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Tim Bunt said. The chief said the father suffered severe burns over his body and the son was in cardiac arrest when rushed to the hospital. Alton Memorial Ambulance was on scene to perform the transport.

Two other family members were transported to the hospital after the first two.

Other departments on scene were Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Wood River Fire Departments and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly.

“The fire was in the basement of the residence and did not extend anywhere else,” Bunt said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

