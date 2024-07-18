COTTAGE HILLS - A man from Cottage Hills has been charged with multiple counts of home repair fraud and theft by deception against two elderly victims in separate criminal cases dating back to 2022.

Brian K. Phillips, 55, of Cottage Hills, was charged with two counts each of aggravated home repair fraud (both Class 2 felonies) and theft of property by deception (both Class 3 felonies).

From about July 20, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023, Phillips allegedly entered into a contract with an elderly client “for removal and replacement of a concrete driveway and steps of a home” in Alton, with the work totaling $4,500.

According to Madison County court documents, Phillips “promised a performance which the Defendant did not intend to perform and knew would not be performed.” He was additionally charged in the first case with obtaining $2,250 from the victim by deception.

Phillips’ second home repair fraud case stems from Sept. 22, 2023, to Oct. 11, 2023, when he reportedly entered into another contract with a different elderly client for “placement of a concrete pad for an outbuilding” of another home in Alton, with the work totaling $10,200. A description of the charge states he did not intend to perform the work as promised and obtained $2,500 by deception from the second victim.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented both cases against Phillips, who was granted pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

