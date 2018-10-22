EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High girls’ volleyball middle hitter Corrine Timmerman and her family were honored before the Tigers’ annual Senior Night match in a prematch ceremony.

Then Timmerman put the exclamation point on the match by driving home the winning kill as the Tigers defeated Breese Mater Dei Catholic in three games. Not a bad way to conclude the evening as the team’s only senior.

“Oh, yeah, it was a lot of fun,” Timmerman said after the match in an interview. “It took me a few tries, but then I got it,” she said with a laugh.

It was very much an up-and-down affair where the Tigers lost the second game but were able to catch their second wind in the third game and play very well. Timmerman pointed to a key moment before the rubber game.

“Probably (coach) Lisa’s (Orlet) dance moves before the third game,” Timmerman said with a big smile. “But, yeah, and we’re just good at, like, bouncing back with each other. We really play well together.”

Timmerman has been a four-year member of the Edwardsville volleyball program and will take away great memories of her time. In the ceremony, Timmerman said one of her favorite memories were the road trips to play in tournaments in Chicagoland.

“Yeah, definitely those,” Timmerman said. “And I like these nights like Senior Nights are always fun, and the Think Pink games are always fun. So just like anyplace we’re all together and stuff, it’s always fun.”

Edwardsville concludes the regular season this evening at Belleville West, then will host an IHSA Class 4A regional next week as the playoff start. Timmerman likes her team’s chances as the postseason starts.

“I think we’re going to do great,” Timmerman said. “I think we’re really going to do good at regionals.”

As to her future, in college or future volleyball plans, Timmerman is currently undecided at this time.

“I’m not sure yet,” Timmerman said. “Still undecided.”

But in whatever she does, you can count on Corrine Timmerman to enjoy success and have fun in all of her efforts.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

