WEST ALTON, MO – Due to rising river levels, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office announces the closures of the follow recreation areas (see below). Once the water has receded and the areas are cleaned up, they will reopen for public use. For questions regarding the status of the recreation areas, contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600. Pool 24: Willow North, Willow South, Gosline, Silo, Cincinnati Landing, Two Rivers North, Two Rivers (south courtesy dock), Pleasant Hill, Clarksville Riverfront Pool 25: Foley Access Area, Hurricane Access, Winfield Picnic area, Winfield Saddledam Area. Pool 26: Sherwood Access, Maple Island Access, Alton Lake Access, Alta Villa Access, Ellis Island, Lincoln Shields Pool 27: Low Water Dam 27 Access If going on or near the water, always remember to wear your lifejacket. Your safety is our concern.