Godfrey, Ill. – Dance lessons are in full swing this fall at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Corporate and Community Learning is offering non-credit instructions in Godfrey and Edwardsville for first timers and experienced dancers alike.



“We have a great line up of classes on the schedule, designed for couples with all levels of dance ability,” said CCL coordinator Katie Sledge.



Beginning Ballroom Dance is an introductory course offering basic instruction in the Foxtrot, Polka, Waltz and Rumba. Swing Dance class also requires no prior dance experience, and covers the principles of lead and follow, Swing, Night-club two-step and the stationary Cha-Cha. Intermediate and Advanced Ballroom Dancing classes help dancers build on the basics while continuing to improve their skills on the dance floor.



All the classes will be taught by professional dance instructor Pauline Cavalie, who has more than 30 years of experience.



Classes will be held on Saturdays in the Music Building Atrium on the Godfrey Campus from Sept. 11- Oct. 16.

• 2-3 p.m. Beginning Ballroom

• 3-4 p.m. Intermediate Ballroom

• 4-5 p.m. Advanced Ballroom

• 5-6 p.m. Swing Dance



In Edwardsville, classes will be held at Leclaire Elementary School, 801 Franklin Ave., from Sept. 12- Oct.17.



• 1-2 p.m. Beginning Ballroom

• 2-3 p.m. Intermediate Ballroom

• 3-4 p.m. Advanced Ballroom

• 4-5 p.m. Swing Dance



The course fee is $38 per person for six one-hour lessons. Participants must register with a dance partner.



For more information, contact Katie Sledge at (618) 468-5750 or ksledge@lc.edu, or view the CCL Fall Schedule of Classes at www.lc.edu/ccl.

