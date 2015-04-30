Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reported Wednesday the 80-year-old man who died in an Amtrak train collision in Alton on Monday, March 16, as an accidental death due to “total body blunt trauma.”

The man – Henry D. Bloodworth – had toxicology testing and it was negative for alcohol and drug testing, except for a therapeutic level of citalopram (Celexa), a prescribed medication. Bloodworth, of Fosterburg, was driving a S-10 pickup truck at the time of the accident.

Bloodworth was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. (March 15, 2015) at the scene of the incident, the Washington Avenue railroad crossing north of Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

No further action is anticipated by the Madison County Coroner’s office, Nonn said.