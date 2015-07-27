Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed along College Avenue (Illinois Route 140) east of Powder Mill Road in Alton earlier this morning.

The deceased man is identified as Lester W. Anderson, 61, of East Alton.

Anderson was walking eastbound along College Avenue in Alton when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Dossie W. Robinson of Alton.

The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 9:07 a.m. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:54 a.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard.

The Alton Police Department investigated the fatal accident. Preliminary investigation by the police shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound and struck the 61-year-old man.

An autopsy is planned for tomorrow to assist in the investigation. Additionally, routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed. The Alton Police continue to investigate the crash with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team (an area wide multiple law enforcement agency team of vehicle crash reconstructionists).

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash may contact Alton Police Department Sergeant Mark Dorsey at 618-463-3505, extension 241. Once the investigation is complete, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office will review the case and see if charges will be sought. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

