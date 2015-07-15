Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that his office is assisting Pontoon Beach Police Department with the investigation into the death of a young man who was killed in an early morning accident at his workplace facility located at 12 East Gateway Commerce Center in Pontoon Beach.

Police were called to the scene at 1:24 a.m. The warehouse where the accident occurred is in the Saddle Creek Corporation building.

The decedent, identified as Zachery M. Boland, 19, of Stacy Drive in Mitchell. Boland was pronounced dead at 2:08 a.m. at the warehouse facility by Coroner’s Supervisory Investigator Deborah B. von Nida. He had been working at the facility less than a month.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the decedent was operating a forklift and loading appliances onto a truck. The truck driver thought the loading of his truck had been completed and started to pull away, which apparently caused the forklift to fall backwards, causing the driver to strike his head on the door plate of loading dock.

An autopsy will be performed later today as well as routine toxicology studies.

Funeral services remain pending at this time, but are under the direction of Irwin Chapel in Granite City, Illinois.

