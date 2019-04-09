TROY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has announced the identification of two people who were found dead following a residential structure fire in their home in the 100 block of Avalon Drive in Troy, Illinois, early Monday morning.

Coroner Nonn said the decedents are identified as:

Thomas J. Major, 63, and his wife, Deborah S. Major, 64.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford. Both of the deceased were found dead in their bedroom.

Autopsy examinations were performed on the victims this afternoon, the coroner's office said.

"Preliminary autopsy results indicated that both decedents sustained smoke inhalation," the coroner said. "Routine toxicological testing for the presence of carbon monoxide as well as alcohol and drugs will also be performed. The exact manner and cause of death will be prescribed pending completion of the toxicology studies as well as the investigation surrounding the cause and origin of the fire."

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Troy Police Department as well. Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

